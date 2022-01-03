Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Can future Piaggio group scooters get this 150cc engine? Know details
Future Vespa and Aprilia models are likely to come powered by this new G150S single cylinder engine.
Future Vespa and Aprilia models are likely to come powered by this new G150S single cylinder engine.

Can future Piaggio group scooters get this 150cc engine? Know details

Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 04:31 PM IST

  • The new engine is a single-cylinder, liquid cooled unit capable of pumping 15 hp maximum power output.

When it comes to premium scooters in the Indian market, Piaggio certainly has an edge over its rivals with two iconic brands under its umbrella - Vespa and Aprilia. With the increasing demand for premium and more powerful larger displacement scooters, Vespa and Aprilia's range of sub-200cc premium scooters is experiencing rising demand.

In Southeast Asia, small scooters are the lifeline of a major part of the economy. Keeping an eye on that, Piaggio is developing a new sub-200 cc single-cylinder engine. This 150cc engine would power a range of upcoming scooters in the European and Asian countries, with India being one of them.

Piaggio has developed this new 150cc single-cylinder scooter engine in collaboration with Zongshen, a popular Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, claims a report by Chinese motoring publication Mega China Motor. Piaggio and Zongshen have jointly developed this scooter engine that will be deployed soon in Asian and European market spec models.

Christened as G150S, this engine is claimed to bear similar architecture for the engines powering popular two-wheelers such as Yamaha NMAX, Honda ADC150 and other 150cc class models. This engine comes with electronic fuel injection and liquid cooling technology. Also, it is reportedly good to churn out 15 hp of maximum power and 14.91 Nm of peak torque output as well.

The report further claims that the G150S engine is compatible with a plethora of technologies that are making way to modern scooters and mopeds. These include keyless ignition, silent start, automatic engine cutoff in heavy traffic or at a stoplight. Considering the fact that major two-wheeler companies use the same engine in multiple models in order to cut production costs, this G150S engine too is likely to make its way into several upcoming new-gen models from Vespa and Aprilia.

  • First Published Date : 03 Jan 2022, 04:31 PM IST

