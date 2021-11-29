Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > What happens when MV Agusta opts for an e-scooter? Meet Rapido Serie Oro
What happens when MV Agusta opts for an e-scooter? Meet Rapido Serie Oro

2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2021, 09:50 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • With Rapido Serie Oro, MV Agusta joins the bandwagon of electric scooter makers like Aprilia and Ducati.

Italian superbike manufacturer MV Agusta is known for making exclusive boutique motorcycles. The MV Agusta motorcycles are not only visually striking but come with highly impressive performance as well. However, as the tide in the world automotive industry is changing in favour of green energy and motorcycle manufacturers are also trying their hands in the tend, MV Agusta too is not shying away from being a part of it.

(Also Read: 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR breaks cover: All you need to know)

Earlier in July this year, the Italian brand showcased the AMO RR and RC electric mountain bikes, giving us a glimpse of what its EV portfolio can look like. Now, the brand has unveiled its electric scooter Rapido Serie Oro.

The eye-catching electric scooter comes with a fancy design with some elements that reminds you about the MV Agusta motorcycles. Also, with this e-scooter, MV Agusta joins the league of two-wheeler majors who have been working on EVs.

The MV Agusta Rapido Serie Oro clearly comes inspired by the brand's high-performance motorcycles such as Superveloce retro sportbike and Britale naked streetfighter. It gets a round LED headlamp with a bulky and muscular stance. There is a fairing around the headlamp. The front fork has been shaped to match the scooter's overall design. It is built around a lightweight magnesium alloy frame, a step up from the competitions' aluminium frame.

It runs on 10-inch alloy wheels wrapped with wide tubeless tyres. For braking duty, it gets front and rear disc brakes. There is a large four-inch LCD instrument cluster with four different riding modes. The power source for this electric scooter is a 48V 10.4 Ah lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 500 W brushless electric motor positioned at the rear wheel.

MV Agusta claims the electric powertrain is capable of generating 24 Nm of torque and it can run at a top speed of 38 kmph. The battery takes around six hours to be fully charged and offers a 50 km range on a single charge. The e-scooter is available at a price of $983 until Christmas and afterwards, it will be sold at $1,160.

  • First Published Date : 29 Nov 2021, 09:50 AM IST

