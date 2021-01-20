Mv Agusta Dragster 800 Rr

₹ 19 Lakhs* Onwards Add to compare Ex showroom price

Mileage - Engine - Transmission Manual Fuel type Fuel injection

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Dragster 800 Rr ₹ 19 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 320 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 220 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tubeless Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Alloy Front Suspension Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork in DLC treated aluminium, with anodized fork legs and havingrebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Rear Suspension Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compressiondamping and spring preload adjustment Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 168 kg Overall Length 2035 mm Overall Width 935 mm Overall Height - Wheelbase 1400 mm Ground Clearance 135 mm Seat Height 845 mm Chassis Type ALS Steel tubular trellis Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 140 PS @ 12300 rpm Maximum Torque 87 Nm @ 10100 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 798 cc Cylinders - Bore 79 mm Stroke 54.3 mm Valves Per Cylinder 12 Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Ignition - Cooling System - Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 L Reserve Fuel Capacity - Mileage - ARAI - Top Speed - Overview Mileage - Brakes - Tyre Front :-120/70 - ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 - ZR 17 Engine Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve, DOHC Engine Body Type Sports Naked Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control Yes Power Modes - Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features - Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.