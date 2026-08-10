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2 Upcoming MV Agusta Bikes

MV Agusta Brutale 800 Front Left View
1/18
UPCOMING

MV Agusta Brutale 800

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹16.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
798.0 cc
Speed
244 Kmph
Mileage
18.0 kmpl
Check Details
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Front Left View
1/15
UPCOMING

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

4.0
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹19.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
798.0 cc
Speed
244.0 Kmph
Mileage
14.9 kmpl
Check Details

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