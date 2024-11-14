KTM 1390 Super Duke R Price: KTM 1390 Super Duke R is priced at Rs. 22.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for KTM 1390 Super Duke R? The KTM 1390 Super Duke R is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of KTM 1390 Super Duke R? KTM 1390 Super Duke R comes with 1350 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of KTM 1390 Super Duke R? KTM 1390 Super Duke R rivals are BMW S 1000 RR, Ducati Streetfighter V4, Norton Commando 961 Sport, Ducati Panigale V2, Ducati Multistrada V4, BMW S 1000 R.