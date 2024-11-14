HT Auto
KTM 1390 Super Duke R Right View
JUST LAUNCHED

KTM 1390 Super Duke R

Launch Date: 14 Nov 2024
22.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Get on road price
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Variants
Variants

1390 Super Duke R Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 1103.0 cc

1390 Super Duke R: 1350.0 cc

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 181.46 bhp

1390 Super Duke R: 190.0 bhp

Segment average

View all 1390 Super Duke R Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About KTM 1390 Super Duke R

Latest Update

  • 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R launched in India, priced at ₹22.96 lakh
  • KTM 1390 Super Duke R & new big bike range to launch in India tomorrow: Expectations?

    • KTM 1390 Super Duke R Price: KTM 1390 Super Duke R is priced at Rs. 22.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for KTM 1390 Super Duke R? The KTM 1390 Super Duke R is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of KTM 1390 Super Duke R? KTM 1390 Super Duke R comes with 1350 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of KTM 1390 Super Duke R? KTM 1390 Super Duke R rivals are BMW S 1000 RR, Ducati Streetfighter V4, Norton Commando 961 Sport, Ducati Panigale V2, Ducati Multistrada V4, BMW S 1000 R.

    KTM 1390 Super Duke R Alternatives

    BMW S 1000 RR

    BMW S 1000 RR

    20.75 - 25.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    1390 Super Duke RvsS 1000 RR
    Ducati Streetfighter V4

    Ducati Streetfighter V4

    24.62 - 28 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    1390 Super Duke RvsStreetfighter V4
    UPCOMING
    Norton Commando 961 Sport

    Norton Commando 961 Sport

    20.99 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    Ducati Panigale V2

    Ducati Panigale V2

    17.49 - 24.12 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    1390 Super Duke RvsPanigale V2
    Ducati Multistrada V4

    Ducati Multistrada V4

    18.99 - 38.4 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    1390 Super Duke RvsMultistrada V4
    BMW S 1000 R

    BMW S 1000 R

    17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    1390 Super Duke RvsS 1000 R
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R Variants

    KTM 1390 Super Duke R price starts at ₹ 22.96 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹22.96 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1350 cc
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    KTM 1390 Super Duke R Images

    KTM 1390 Super Duke R Image 1
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R Specifications and Features

    Max Power190 bhp
    Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
    Engine1350 cc
    View all 1390 Super Duke R specs and features

    KTM 1390 Super Duke R comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R
    		BMW S 1000 RRDucati Streetfighter V4Ducati Panigale V2Ducati Multistrada V4BMW S 1000 RAprilia RSV4Ducati Diavel V4Indian FTRHarley-Davidson Pan America 1250
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹22.96 Lakhs
    ₹20.75 - 25.25 Lakhs
    ₹24.62 - 28 Lakhs
    ₹17.49 - 24.12 Lakhs
    ₹18.99 - 38.4 Lakhs
    ₹17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
    ₹23.69 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹25.91 Lakhs
    ₹19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs
    ₹24.49 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    4.8 out of 5
    -
    -
    Engine
    1350 cc
    999 cc
    1103 cc
    955 cc
    1158 cc
    999 cc
    1099 cc
    1158 cc
    -
    1252 cc
    Mileage
    -
    15.6 kmpl
    13.2 kmpl
    16.6 kmpl
    15.4 kmpl
    21 kmpl
    15.4 kmpl
    15.6 kmpl
    18 kmpl
    18.2 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    Yes
    -
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    KTM 1390 Super Duke R News

    The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R is the torquiest naked in its class packing 188 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque from its 1,350 cc V-Twin motor
    2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R launched in India, priced at 22.96 lakh
    14 Nov 2024
    The 2024 KTM 1390 Duke is expected to arrive in India tomorrow as the brand's flagship naked offering
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R & new big bike range to launch in India tomorrow: Expectations?
    13 Nov 2024
    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and 1390 Super Duke R are high-end models that the brand offers in the global market.
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S India bookings open
    24 Oct 2024
    The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R is the torquiest naked in its class packing 188 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque from its 1,350 cc V-Twin motor
    2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R & 1390 Super Duke R Evo revealed globally with more torque, sharp styling
    29 Nov 2023
    The 1290 Super Adventure S is the road-going version of the Super Adventure R that is available in the global market.
    KTM 1290 Adventure S launched in India, priced at 22.74 lakh
    14 Nov 2024
    View all
     KTM 1390 Super Duke R News
    Explore Other Options

    KTM 1390 Super Duke R FAQs

    KTM 1390 Super Duke R comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The KTM 1390 Super Duke R boasts a 1350 cc engine, generating a max power of 190 bhp.
    The KTM 1390 Super Duke R offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 22.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

