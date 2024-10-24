KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S bookings open

HT Auto
  • Apart from the 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S, KTM is also bringing 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S KTM 1390 Super Duke R
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and 1390 Super Duke R are high-end models that the brand offers in the global market.
KTM has finally listened to the enthusiasts and has decided to bring its big motorcycles to our country. Bookings for 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Adventure S are now open at KTM Mehkri Circle in Bengaluru. The motorcycles will be brought through the Completely Built Unit or CBU route and will be on the higher side. The booking amount should be around 1 lakh.

What are the specifications of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S?

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S comes with a V-Twin LC8 that produces 158 bhp of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The owner can get a bi-directional quickshifter that will be used by the 6-speed gearbox.

What are the specifications of the KTM 1390 Super Duke R?

KTM 1390 Super Duke R uses a 1350 cc, LC8 engine that puts out 188 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R coming to India

KTM has been missing from the big displacement motorcycle market since they discontinued the 790 Duke in the Indian market. Now, the brand has decided to bring the 890 Duke and the 890 Adventure R to India. Both these motorcycles will also come to India through the CBU route, so again, they could be quite expensive as compared to a few rivals. The booking amount for the 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R should be 50,000.

(Read more: KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open)

KTM developing new 390 cc motorcycles

Apart from this, the KTM is also developing new 390 cc motorcycles. As of now, we can confirm that the brand is developing 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R and Supermoto.

First Published Date: 24 Oct 2024, 16:33 PM IST
KTM KTM India 1290 Super Adventure S 1390 Super Duke R

