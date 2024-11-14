HT Auto
KTM 1390 Super Duke R Front Right View
KTM 1390 Super Duke R Rear Right View
KTM 1390 Super Duke R Right View
KTM 1390 Super Duke R Fuel Tank View
KTM 1390 Super Duke R Headlight View
KTM 1390 Super Duke R Rear Break View
6/14

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Specifications

KTM 1390 Super Duke R starting price is Rs. 22,96,000 in India. KTM 1390 Super Duke R is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1350 cc engine. KTM 1390 Super Duke R mileage is 16.94 kmpl.
22.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
KTM 1390 Super Duke R Specs

KTM 1390 Super Duke R comes with 1350 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 1390 Super Duke R starts at Rs. 22.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 1390

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
200 kg
Fuel Capacity
17.5 L
Saddle Height
834 mm
Ground Clearance
149 mm
Wheelbase
1491 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-200/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
295.8 km
Max Speed
270 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
190 bhp
Stroke
71 mm
Max Torque
143.7 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
1350 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2 cylinder, 4 stroke, V 75 , 4 valves singel cylinder, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
110 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
WP APEX-USD 48 mm, 125 mm
Rear Suspension
WP APEX-linkage shock, 140 mm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
12V 11.2 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Alternatives

Aprilia RSV4

Aprilia RSV4

23.69 Lakhs
RSV4 Specs
BMW S 1000 R

BMW S 1000 R

17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
S 1000 R Specs
UPCOMING
Norton Commando 961 Sport

Norton Commando 961 Sport

20.99 Lakhs Onwards
Ducati Diavel V4

Ducati Diavel V4

25.91 Lakhs
Diavel V4 Specs
Indian FTR

Indian FTR

19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs
FTR Specs
Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati Panigale V2

17.49 - 24.12 Lakhs
Panigale V2 Specs

KTM 1390 Super Duke R News

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R is the torquiest naked in its class packing 188 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque from its 1,350 cc V-Twin motor
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R launched in India, priced at 22.96 lakh
14 Nov 2024
14 Nov 2024
The 2024 KTM 1390 Duke is expected to arrive in India tomorrow as the brand's flagship naked offering
KTM 1390 Super Duke R & new big bike range to launch in India tomorrow: Expectations?
13 Nov 2024
13 Nov 2024
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and 1390 Super Duke R are high-end models that the brand offers in the global market.
KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S India bookings open
24 Oct 2024
24 Oct 2024
The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R is the torquiest naked in its class packing 188 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque from its 1,350 cc V-Twin motor
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R & 1390 Super Duke R Evo revealed globally with more torque, sharp styling
29 Nov 2023
29 Nov 2023
2024 KTM 250 Duke is offered in three colour options - Electric Orange, Ceramic White and Atlantic Blue.
2024 KTM 250 Duke gets year end discounts, now priced at Rs..
2 Dec 2024
2 Dec 2024
 KTM 1390 Super Duke R News

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Variants & Price List

KTM 1390 Super Duke R price starts at ₹ 22.96 Lakhs .

STD
22.96 Lakhs*
1350 cc
187.7 bhp
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

