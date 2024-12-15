HT Auto

KTM 1390 Super Duke R STD

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Right View
1/1
25.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM 1390 Super Duke R Key Specs
Engine1350 cc
Power190 bhp
Max Speed270 kmph
View all 1390 Super Duke R specs and features

1390 Super Duke R STD Latest Updates

1390 Super Duke R falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of 1390 Super Duke R STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 25.56 Lakhs. The

  • Fuel Capacity: 17.5 L
  • Max Power: 190 bhp
  • Engine Type: 2 cylinder, 4 stroke, V 75 , 4 valves singel cylinder, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    KTM 1390 Super Duke R STD Price

    STD
    ₹25.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1350 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    22,96,000
    RTO
    1,95,680
    Insurance
    64,229
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    25,55,909
    EMI@54,936/mo
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    17.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    149 mm
    Wheelbase
    1491 mm
    Kerb Weight
    200 kg
    Saddle Height
    834 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-200/55-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    295.8 km
    Max Speed
    270 kmph
    Max Power
    190 bhp
    Stroke
    71 mm
    Max Torque
    143.7 Nm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Displacement
    1350 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    2 cylinder, 4 stroke, V 75 , 4 valves singel cylinder, DOHC
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Assist And Slipper Clutch
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Bore
    110 mm
    Emission Type
    BS6 Phase 2
    Front Suspension
    WP APEX-USD 48 mm, 125 mm
    Rear Suspension
    WP APEX-linkage shock, 140 mm
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V 11.2 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R STD EMI
    EMI49,443 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    23,00,318
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    23,00,318
    Interest Amount
    6,66,250
    Payable Amount
    29,66,568

