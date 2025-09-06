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HomeCompare BikesRSV4 vs Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]

Aprilia RSV4 vs Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl.
RSV4 vs Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
BrandApriliaDucati
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 24.62 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl13.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1103 cc
Power216 PS PS208 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025]
STD
₹24.62 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L16 L
Length
2055 mm-
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1488 mm
Height
1150 mm-
Kerb Weight
202 kg201 mm
Saddle Height
845 mm845 mm
Width
735 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm245 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm208 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm53.5 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm123 Nm @ 11500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1103 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineDesmosedici Stradale 90 degree V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system-
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height-
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebFully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springFully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterWheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Data Analyser+
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97727,15,874
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00024,62,400
RTO
2,50,0801,96,992
Insurance
66,89756,482
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00358,374

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Aprilia has unveiled the MotoGP-derived RSV4 X-GP superbike, limited to just 30 units worldwide
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is a limited edition anniversary special with MotoGP pedigree
6 Sept 2025
The Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory (shown above) have been unveiled at EICMA 2024 and arrive with enhanced performance, updated aerodynamics, and more features.
EICMA 2024: 2025 Aprilia RSV4 unveiled globally as the most powerful production superbike ever
8 Nov 2024
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme uses the same engine as the standard Streetfighter V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme to soon launch in India, bookings open
31 May 2024
The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 has been launched in India with an updated Desmosedici Stradale engine, a revised chassis setup, and new features
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S launched in India, prices start at 28.68 lakh
31 Oct 2025
Ducati has launched the 2025 Streetfighter V4 featuring Brembo Hypure front brake calipers, a 6.9-inch instrument cluster, and a Desmosedici Stradale engine delivering 213 bhp.
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 unveiled with over 210 bhp
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Aprilia's Moto-GP inspired motorcycle, the RSV4 GP is now out of stock.
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9 Oct 2025
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