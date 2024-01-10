In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure X Price starts at Rs 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure X engine makes power & torque 42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X in 1 colour. The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl. The 390 Adventure X mileage is around 28 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less