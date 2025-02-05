Category Average: 348.0 cc
390 Adventure X: 398.63 cc
Category Average: 38.81 ps
390 Adventure X: 46.0 ps
KTM 390 Adventure X price starts at ₹ 2.91 Lakhs .
KTM 390 Adventure X is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|46 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|398.63 cc
KTM 390 Adventure X 2025
KTM 390 Adventure X 2025
₹2.91 Lakhs*
₹2.84 Lakhs*
₹2.85 Lakhs*
₹3.3 Lakhs*
₹2.49 Lakhs*
₹2.99 Lakhs*
Power
46 PS
Power
43.5 PS
Power
40.02 PS
Power
34 PS
Power
30 PS
Power
38.52 PS
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
40 Nm
Torque
28 Nm
Torque
24 Nm
Torque
32.8 Nm
Engine
398.63 cc
Engine
373 cc
Engine
452 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
248.76 cc
Engine
348 cc
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Kerb Weight
169.5 kg
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Length
2154 mm
Length
2154 mm
Length
2245 mm
Length
2075 mm
Length
2154 mm
Length
2055 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
