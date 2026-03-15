NHAI revises FASTag annual pass prices to 3,075 starting April 1

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to increase the price of the FASTag Annual Pass to ₹3,075 for the 2026–27 financial year. The revision, announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, will take effect from April 1, 2026.

The annual pass currently costs ₹3,000. The updated amount follows the toll revision mechanism laid out in the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, which governs toll charges on national highways.

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Who is this pass for?

The FASTag Annual Pass is meant for non-commercial vehicles and can be used at around 1,150 toll plazas on India’s network of national highways and expressways. Vehicles must be equipped with a valid FASTag. Government data shows that more than 56 lakh motorists have already enrolled in the annual pass programme.

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How the pass works

Instead of paying toll charges separately at every plaza, the pass allows motorists to make a single payment for highway travel. Once activated, the pass remains valid for one year or up to 200 toll crossings, whichever comes first. The scheme is limited to private, non-commercial vehicles.

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How to activate it

Drivers can buy the annual pass through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile application or the official NHAI website. After the payment is completed, the pass is activated on the vehicle’s FASTag within roughly two hours.

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Scheme started in 2025

The FASTag Annual Pass was introduced on August 15, 2025, as part of efforts to simplify toll payments for frequent highway users. Officials say the programme has seen steady adoption since launch, with millions of private vehicle owners now using it for regular highway travel.

(With inputs from ANI)

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