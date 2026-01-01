hamburger icon
Zontes 350T Front Right View
1/12
Zontes 350T Front Left View
2/12
Zontes 350T Left Side View
3/12
Zontes 350T Right Side View
4/12
Zontes 350T Engine
5/12
Zontes 350T Exhaust View
6/12

Zontes 350T STD

3.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Zontes 350T Key Specs
Engine348 cc
350T STD

350T STD Prices

The 350T STD, is listed at ₹3.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

350T STD Mileage

All variants of the 350T offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

350T STD Colours

The 350T STD is available in 2 colour options: Champagne, Orange.

350T STD Engine and Transmission

The 350T STD is powered by a 348 cc engine.

350T STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 350T's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC priced ₹2.94 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Adventure X priced ₹3.26 Lakhs.

350T STD Specs & Features

The 350T STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Zontes 350T STD Price

350T STD

₹3.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,75,000
RTO
22,000
Insurance
13,314
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,10,314
EMI@6,670/mo
Close

Zontes 350T STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
19 L
Ground Clearance
173 mm
Length
2135 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Height
1420 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
850 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
39.33 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
62 mm
Max Torque
32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, liquid cooling, engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
84.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic, 43mm Dia
Rear Suspension
Monoshock

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Zontes 350T STD EMI
EMI6,003 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,79,282
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,79,282
Interest Amount
80,890
Payable Amount
3,60,172

Zontes 350T other Variants

350T ADV Orange

₹3.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
26,920
Insurance
13,718
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,39,638
EMI@7,300/mo
Close

350T ADV Champagne

₹3.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
26,920
Insurance
13,718
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,39,638
EMI@7,300/mo
View breakup

350T Orange

₹3.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
23,920
Insurance
13,718
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,36,638
EMI@7,236/mo
View breakup

350T ADV

₹3.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
23,920
Insurance
13,718
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,36,638
EMI@7,236/mo
View breakup

350T Champagne

₹3.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,25,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
14,155
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,68,155
EMI@7,913/mo
View breakup

