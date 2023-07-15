HT Auto
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Specifications

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 starting price is Rs. 2,88,399 in India. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is available in 5 variant and Powered by a null engine.
2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Specs

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comes with 648 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Continental GT 650 starts at Rs. 2.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Continental ...Read More

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Specifications and Features

Mr Clean
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L
Ground Clearance
174 mm
Length
2122 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Height
789 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm
Width
1165 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-130/70-18
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital spark ignition - TCI
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Displacement
648 cc
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Parallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
78 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel frame with bolted trussing
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel
Front Suspension
41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen

Check latest offers
Check 300SR details
View similar Bikes
Check 500 details
View similar Bikes
Check 402 S details
View similar Bikes
Check CBR300R details
View similar Bikes

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 News

The new colour schemes do look quite attractive.
2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 review: What is new?
15 Jul 2023
The Tripper Navigation module will sit between the speedometer and the tachometer.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 to soon get Tripper Navigation system
3 May 2023
The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
3 May 2023
Neev Motorcycles made cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to this Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.
This customized Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will grab your attention
8 Apr 2023
The two new colour schemes of Continental GT 650.
2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: 5 things to know
17 Mar 2023
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 price starts at ₹ 2.88 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comes in 5 variants. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 top variant price is ₹ 3.11 Lakhs.

Rocker Red
2.88 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
British Racing Green
2.88 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Ventura Storm
2.97 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
DUX Deluxe
2.97 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Mr Clean
3.11 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

