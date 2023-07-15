Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comes with 648 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Continental GT 650 starts at Rs. 2.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 sits in the Cafe Racer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 price starts at ₹ 2.88 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comes in 5 variants. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 top variant price is ₹ 3.11 Lakhs.
₹2.88 Lakhs*
648 cc
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
