2024 Royal Enfield Interceptor & Continental GT 650 launched in France. Check what’s new

Royal Enfield has rolled out the updated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in France with a host of upgrades for the 2024 model year. The 650 Twins for France now come with a new LED headlamp and switchgear borrowed from the Super Meteor 650. The bikes finally get factory-fitted alloy wheels with tubeless tyres bringing more convenience to users.

Other upgrades include a USB Type-A charging socket and a reworked saddle with additional padding for more comfort. Our readers will remember that these changes were introduced on the India-spec RE 650 Twins earlier this year. Lastly, the 2024 Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 get new colour options with single and dual-tone schemes. The engine and exhaust have also been blacked out for a stealthy appearance. The new colours will be available with the existing colour options, while the spoked wheels will continue to be on offer.

Also Read : 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 review: What's changed

The 648 cc parallel-twin motor remains unchanged with 47 bhp and 52 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

There’s no change to the engine block on the MY2024 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The bikes continue to draw power from the 648 cc twin-cylinder motor with a 270-degree firing order. The motor develops 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin shocks at the rear while braking performance comes from a 320 mm single front disc and a 240 mm disc at the rear. Both bikes get dual-channel ABS.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced from 7,390 Euros (approx. ₹6.51 lakh), while the 2024 Continental GT 650 is priced from 7,690 Euros (approx. ₹6.77 lakh). RE offers a three-year warranty with unlimited mileage on both motorcycles in Europe.

Also Read : Royal Enfield 650 Twins owners can finally get alloys but there's a catch

Watch: RE Interceptor 650 motorcycle: What has changed?

With respect to new launches, the company introduced the new generation Bullet 350 earlier this month and is now gearing up to introduce the Himalayan 450 (possibly called the Himalayan 452) in November this year. The new liquid-cooled Himalayan will mark a new chapter in the company’s product history.

First Published Date: