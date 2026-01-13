hamburger icon
Continental GT 650PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColours

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Images

Check out the latest images of Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The images showcase the ...Read More

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Front Left View

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
All
Exterior
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Front Left View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Front Right View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Right View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rear Left View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rear Right View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Engine View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Front Tyre View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Fuel Tank View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Handle Bar View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Handle Break View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Headlight View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Ignition Switch View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rear Tyre View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 High Beam Low Beam Switch View
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Radiator View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Right View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Engine View
Front Tyre View
Fuel Tank View
Handle Bar View
Handle Break View
Headlight View
Ignition Switch View
Rear Tyre View
High Beam Low Beam Switch View
Radiator View

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs
Shotgun 650 Images
Zontes GK350

Zontes GK350

3.22 Lakhs
GK350 Images
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Continental GT 750

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750

3.9 Lakhs Onwards
Continental GT 750 Images
Royal Enfield Bear 650

Royal Enfield Bear 650

3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Bear 650 Images
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Bullet 650 Images
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
+2
Super Meteor 650 Images

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Related News

Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
In terms of design, a major difference between the two motorcycles is the cowl. The GT 650 does not come with a cowl from the factory.
Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Price, specs and features compared
9 Aug 2025
Jason Statham with a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in Mr. Clean shade.
Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
18 Jun 2024
This creation, led by Top Gear in collaboration with Royal Enfield and skilled UK craftsmen, captivates with its striking design and advanced engineering.
Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 unveiled at Savile Row Concours 2024
26 May 2024
The Interceptor 650 is currently the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the Indian market.
Here's how to fit alloy wheels to Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: Check price and details
11 Nov 2023
View all
 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Related News

Royal Enfield Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
View all
 

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers