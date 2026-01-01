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Continental GT 650PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Front Left View
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Front Right View
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Right View
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rear Left View
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rear Right View
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Engine View
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rocker Red

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Key Specs
Engine647.95 cc
View all Continental GT 650 specs and features

Continental GT 650 Rocker Red

Continental GT 650 Rocker Red Prices

The Continental GT 650 Rocker Red, is listed at ₹4.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Continental GT 650 Rocker Red Mileage

All variants of the Continental GT 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Continental GT 650 Rocker Red Colours

The Continental GT 650 Rocker Red is available in 5 colour options: Slipstream Blue, British Racing Green, Rocker Red, Apex Grey, Mr Clean.

Continental GT 650 Rocker Red Engine and Transmission

The Continental GT 650 Rocker Red is powered by a 647.95 cc engine.

Continental GT 650 Rocker Red vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Continental GT 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 priced between ₹4.01 Lakhs - 5.75 Lakhs or the Zontes GK350 priced ₹3.22 Lakhs.

Continental GT 650 Rocker Red Specs & Features

The Continental GT 650 Rocker Red has Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rocker Red Price

Continental GT 650 Rocker Red

₹4.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,53,105
RTO
28,778
Insurance
21,628
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,03,511
EMI@8,673/mo
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rocker Red Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 l
Length
2119 mm
Ground Clearance
174 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm
Kerb Weight
214 kg
Height
1067 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
170 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Clutch
Wet multi plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Split
Gradeability
24 degrees
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rocker Red Offers
Bring Home Royalenfield Continental GT 650 : Get ₹...
Applicable on continentalgt650rocker-red & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rocker Red EMI
EMI7,806 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,63,159
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,63,159
Interest Amount
1,05,183
Payable Amount
4,68,342

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 other Variants

Continental GT 650 British Racing Green

₹4.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,53,105
RTO
28,778
Insurance
21,628
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,03,511
EMI@8,673/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Continental GT 650 Slipstream Blue

₹4.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,75,245
RTO
30,550
Insurance
21,837
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,27,632
EMI@9,191/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Continental GT 650 Apex Grey

₹4.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,75,245
RTO
30,550
Insurance
21,837
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,27,632
EMI@9,191/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Continental GT 650 Mr Clean

₹4.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,81,885
RTO
31,081
Insurance
21,901
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,34,867
EMI@9,347/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsShotgun 650
Zontes GK350

Zontes GK350

3.22 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsGK350
Royal Enfield Bear 650

Royal Enfield Bear 650

3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsBear 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsBullet 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
+2
Continental GT 650vsSuper Meteor 650

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