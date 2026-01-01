|Engine
|647.95 cc
The Continental GT 650 Apex Grey, is listed at ₹4.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Continental GT 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Continental GT 650 Apex Grey is available in 5 colour options: Slipstream Blue, British Racing Green, Rocker Red, Apex Grey, Mr Clean.
The Continental GT 650 Apex Grey is powered by a 647.95 cc engine.
In the Continental GT 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 priced between ₹4.01 Lakhs - 5.75 Lakhs or the Zontes GK350 priced ₹3.22 Lakhs.
The Continental GT 650 Apex Grey has Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.