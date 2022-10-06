HT Auto
Kawasaki Versys 650 Specifications

Kawasaki Versys 650 starting price is Rs. 6,79,000 in India. Kawasaki Versys 650 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kawasaki Versys 650 Specs

Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with 649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Versys 650 starts at Rs. 6.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Versys 650 sits in the ...Read More

Kawasaki Versys 650 Specifications and Features

ABS BS6
Fuel Capacity
21 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2165 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg
Height
1400 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm
Width
840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
66 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
61 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.8:1
Displacement
649 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
83 mm
Chassis
Diamond, High-Tensile Steel
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/145 mm
Front Suspension
ø41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping (right-side) and adjustable preload (left-side)/ 150 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Kawasaki Versys 650 News

Both road-biased adventure tourers look radically different from each other.&nbsp;
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Price, specs & hardware compared
6 Oct 2022
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with major updates. &nbsp;
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India with Traction Control, TFT Cluster
29 Jun 2022
The new MY22 Versys 650 is likely to cost around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 - 50,000 over the previous model.
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 India launch around the corner
15 Jun 2022
Thanks to the new discount, the Kawasaki Versys 650 is now currently available for purchase at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.45 lakh.
Kawasaki India announces 70,000 discount on Versys 650
20 Apr 2022
MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
Kawasaki Versys 650 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Versys 650 price starts at ₹ 6.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Versys 650 comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Versys 650 top variant price is ₹ 6.79 Lakhs.

ABS BS6
6.79 Lakhs*
649 cc
66 PS @ 8500 rpm
