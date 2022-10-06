Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with 649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Versys 650 starts at Rs. 6.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Versys 650 sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kawasaki Versys 650 price starts at ₹ 6.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Versys 650 comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Versys 650 top variant price is ₹ 6.79 Lakhs.
₹6.79 Lakhs*
649 cc
66 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
