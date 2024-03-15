Saved Articles

Honda NX500 STD

6/11
6.70 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda NX500 Key Specs
Engine471 cc
Power47.5 PS @ 8600 rpm
Max Torque43 Nm @ 6500 rpm
View all NX500 specs and features

NX500 STD Latest Updates

NX500 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of NX500 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.70 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 17.5 L
  • Length: 2165 mm
  • Max Power: 47.5 PS @ 8600 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled 4-stroke DOHC parallel twin
    • ...Read More

    Honda NX500 STD Price

    STD
    ₹6.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    471 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,90,000
    RTO
    52,200
    Insurance
    28,295
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,70,495
    EMI@14,412/mo
    Honda NX500 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    17.5 L
    Length
    2165 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Wheelbase
    1445 mm
    Kerb Weight
    196 kg
    Height
    1415 mm
    Saddle Height
    830 mm
    Width
    830 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    296 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    47.5 PS @ 8600 rpm
    Stroke
    66.8 mm
    Max Torque
    43 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain drive
    Displacement
    471 cc
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled 4-stroke DOHC parallel twin
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet multiplate, Assisted slipper clutch
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Bore
    67 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Rear Suspension
    Pro-Link mono-suspension
    Front Suspension
    Showa 41mm SFF-BP upside-down (USD) front forks
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Honda RoadSync
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Geo Fencing
    No
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Honda NX500 STD EMI
    EMI12,970 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,03,445
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,03,445
    Interest Amount
    1,74,778
    Payable Amount
    7,78,223

