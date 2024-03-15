Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|471 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS @ 8600 rpm
|Max Torque
|43 Nm @ 6500 rpm
NX500 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of NX500 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.70 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is
NX500 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of NX500 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.70 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 17.5 L litres. It offers many features like Mobile Application, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Fuel Gauge, Clock and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price