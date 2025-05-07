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Benelli TRK 502 vs Honda NX500

In 2026 Benelli TRK 502 or Honda NX500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, NX500 engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours. The TRK 502 mileage is around 30.16 kmpl. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl.
TRK 502 vs NX500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 502 Nx500
BrandBenelliHonda
Price₹ 6.2 Lakhs₹ 6.33 Lakhs
Mileage30.16 kmpl26.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc471 cc
Power47.5 PS PS47.5 PS PS

Filters
TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
STD
₹6.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NX500
Honda NX500
STD
₹6.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli TRK 502 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L17.5 L
Ground Clearance
190 mm181 mm
Length
2220 mm2165 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm1447 mm
Height
1450 mm1413 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm830 mm
Width
915 mm829 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-110/80R 19M/C 59H, Rear :-160/60R 17M/69H
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDual Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
160 kmph-
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm66.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm43 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Displacement
500 cc471 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, 8 ValveLiquid-cooled, 4-Stroke, DOHC, Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection(PGM-FI)
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6.2
Bore
69 mm67 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Monoshock, Rebound, Pre Load AdjustablePro-link Monoshock
Front Suspension
Usd Telescopic ForksShowa 41 mm USD Forks
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT Display5 inch TFT
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,43,1872,40,899
Ex-Showroom Price
6,62,0001,63,180
RTO
52,96050,654
Insurance
28,22727,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,9735,177

TRK 502 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Benelli TRK 502undefined | Petrol | Manual₹6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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