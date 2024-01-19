Honda NX500 adventure tourer launched at 5.90 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the NX500 in the Indian market at an introductory price of ₹5.90 lakh ex-showroom. The price is on the higher side because it comes to India through the CBU route. Honda NX500 will be competing against the Kawasaki Versys 650, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure . The NX500 replaces the CB500X in Honda's lineup which was priced at ₹5.79 lakh ex-showroom.

Honda NX500 will be sold in three colour options - Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White. It will be sold only through Honda's BigWing dealerships. Deliveries will begin from February 2024 onwards.

Honda NX500: Hardware

The NX500 uses a steel diamond-tube mainframe that is suspended by Showa 41mm SFF-BP upside-down forks in the front and a pro-link monoshock at the rear with a 5-stage preload adjuster. Braking duties are performed by dual 296 mm front discs with two-piston calipers at the front & a 240 mm disc with a 1-piston caliper at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. The front wheel measures 19 inches while the rear one is a 17-inch unit. The alloy wheels are wrapped in a 110/80 section tyre in the front and a 160/60 section tyre at the rear.

Honda NX500: Features

In terms of features, the NX500 gets all-LED lighting and Emergency Stop Signal. There is a 5-inch TFT full-colour TFT screen that is customizable and comes with Honda RoadSync which is available on iOS as well as Android. It enables music/voice control and turn-by-turn navigation. Honda is also offering a traction control system that they call Honda Selectable Torque Control.

Honda NX500: Engine

Powering the Honda NX500 is a 471cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine with a parallel twin-cylinder layout. This motor churns out 46.5 bhp power at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

