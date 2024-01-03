Honda 2Wheelers India reports a 27% increase in sales in December 2023

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported its sales for December 2023 and the company sold a cumulative (domestic + exports) of 317,123 units, growing by 27 per cent, as compared to 250,171 units sold in December 2022. The two-wheeler maker closed the calendar on a positive note even as the two-wheeler market showed slow sales momentum.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India closed the 2023 calendar on a positive note with over 3.17 lakh units sold in December 2023, a growth of 27 per cen

Honda’s domestic sales stood at 286,101 units, witnessing a hike of 22.71 per cent year-on-year, as against 233,151 units sold in December 2022. Exports, on the other hand, stood at 31,022 units, registering a massive growth of 82.27 per cent over 17,020 units shipped overseas during the same month a year before.

Also Read : Hero registers 5% growth in sales in CY2023, volumes drop marginally in December

The Honda Shine 100 was launched in 2023 in the entry-level 100 cc segment as the brand's most affordable motorcycle (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

Honda Two-Wheelers India sold 43,84,559 units during the 2023 calendar year. In comparison, its biggest rival and market leader Hero MotoCorp sold 54.99 lakh units during the same period. The Japanese manufacturer continues to hold the second spot as far as two-wheeler sales are concerned in India.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda Activa 6G 109.51 cc 85 kmph 47 kmpl ₹ 76,234 - 82,734 Compare View Offers Suzuki Access 125 124.0 cc 90 kmph 45 kmpl ₹ 79,899 - 90,000 Compare View Offers TVS NTORQ 125 124.8 cc 98 kmph 47 kmpl ₹ 84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Super Soco Cumini 28 Ah 45 Kmph 70 Km/Charge ₹90,000 View Details TVS Jupiter 109.7 cc 78 kmph 50 kmpl ₹ 73,340 - 89,748 Compare View Offers Honda Activa 125 124.0 cc 90 kmph 60 kmpl ₹ 79,806 - 88,979 Compare View Offers

Honda had an eventful 2023 with multiple new and updated launches. The company introduced the Honda Activa H-Smart variant, as well as the Shine 100, its most affordable motorcycle yet. The new Honda SP160 and Dio 125 also hit the market in 2023. In the premium segment, the company went on to launch the new classic CB350, the updated Gold Wing Tour and the XL750 Transalp adventure tourer. Furthermore, HMSI announced the appointment of Tsutsumu Otani as the new President, CEO & Managing Director of the company.

Also Read : First Honda electric motorcycle India launch confirmed in 2024.

The 2024 calendar year is more crucial for Honda Two-Wheelers India with the company all set to enter the electric mobility space. The company has already announced its plans to foray into the space and will bring an electric scooter and motorcycle later this year. The made-in-India models will make it to other markets as well with India serving as the production hub.

First Published Date: