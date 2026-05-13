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HomeCompare Bikes650MT vs NX500

CFMoto 650MT vs Honda NX500

In 2026 CFMoto 650MT or Honda NX500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS PS & 62 Nm. On the other hand, NX500 engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl.
650MT vs NX500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650mt Nx500
BrandCFMotoHonda
Price₹ 5.29 Lakhs₹ 6.33 Lakhs
Mileage20.0 kmpl26.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc471 cc
Power70.70 PS PS47.5 PS PS

Filters
650MT
CFMoto 650MT
STD
₹5.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NX500
Honda NX500
STD
₹6.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 650MT Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L17.5 L
Ground Clearance
128 mm181 mm
Length
2180 mm2165 mm
Wheelbase
1425 mm1447 mm
Kerb Weight
218 Kg196 kg
Height
1332 mm1413 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm830 mm
Width
835 mm829 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :-160/60-R17Front :-110/80R 19M/C 59H, Rear :-160/60R 17M/69H
Front Brake
DiscDual Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph-
Max Power
70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm66.8 mm
Max Torque
62 Nm @ 7000 rpm43 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Displacement
649 cc471 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-Stroke, DOHC, Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection(PGM-FI)
Bore
83 mm67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6.2
Rear Suspension
Cantilever TypePro-link Monoshock
Front Suspension
RetractableShowa 41 mm USD Forks
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,97,4602,40,899
Ex-Showroom Price
5,29,0001,63,180
RTO
42,32050,654
Insurance
26,14027,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,8415,177

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