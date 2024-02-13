Saved Articles

Honda NX500 Specifications

Honda NX500 starting price is Rs. 5,90,000 in India. Honda NX500 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 471 cc engine. Honda NX500 mileage is 27.78 kmpl.
5.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Honda NX500 Specs

Honda NX500 comes with 471 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of NX500 starts at Rs. 5.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda NX500 sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes ...Read More

Honda NX500 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
17.5 L
Length
2165 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1445 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Height
1415 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
830 mm
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8600 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm
Max Torque
43 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain drive
Displacement
471 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke DOHC parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multiplate, Assisted slipper clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Pro-Link mono-suspension
Front Suspension
Showa 41mm SFF-BP upside-down (USD) front forks
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Honda NX500 Alternatives

Benelli TRK 502

Benelli TRK 502

4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
TRK 502 Specs
Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki Versys 650

6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs
Versys 650 Specs
CFMoto 650MT

CFMoto 650MT

4.99 - 5.29 Lakhs
650MT Specs

Honda NX500 News

The 2024 Honda NX500 arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is sold via the brand's Big Wing Topline dealerships
Honda NX500 adventure tourer deliveries begin in India
13 Feb 2024
The 2024 Honda NX500 uses an updated 471 cc parallel-twin engine that develops 47 bhp
Honda NX500 ADV launched: 5 things to know
20 Jan 2024
The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
Honda NX500 adventure tourer launched at 5.90 lakh
20 Jan 2024
The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
Honda NX500 ADV pre-bookings open, will replace CB500X in the lineup
18 Jan 2024
The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
EICMA 2023: Honda NX500, CB500 Hornet unveiled, India launch likely in 2024
12 Nov 2023
 Honda NX500 News

Honda NX500 Variants & Price List

Honda NX500 price starts at ₹ 5.9 Lakhs .

STD
5.9 Lakhs*
471 cc
47.5 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

