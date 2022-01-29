HT Auto
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13

CFMoto 650MT Specifications

CFMoto 650MT starting price is Rs. 4,99,000 in India. CFMoto 650MT is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
4.99 - 5.29 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

CFMoto 650MT Specs

CFMoto 650MT comes with 649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 650MT starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, CFMoto 650MT sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes ...Read More

CFMoto 650MT Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
128 mm
Length
2180 mm
Wheelbase
1425 mm
Kerb Weight
218 Kg
Height
1332 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm
Width
835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17,Rear :-160/60-R17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
62 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
ECU
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1
Displacement
649 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
83 mm
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cantilever Type
Front Suspension
Retractable
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight
LED

CFMoto 650MT Alternatives

UPCOMING
Kawasaki Z400

Kawasaki Z400

4 Lakhs Onwards
Check Z400 details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
BSA Gold Star

BSA Gold Star

4.5 - 5 Lakhs
Check Gold Star details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
KTM 490 Adventure

KTM 490 Adventure

4 Lakhs Onwards
Check 490 Adventure details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
CFMoto 400GT

CFMoto 400GT

4 Lakhs Onwards
Check 400GT details
View similar Bikes
Kawasaki KLX 140

Kawasaki KLX 140

4.07 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
650MT vs KLX 140

CFMoto News

The 2022 model comes covered in orange and blue with white graphics and a bold CFMoto logo on the side panels.
2022 CFMoto 300SR breaks cover in new sportier paint livery
29 Jan 2022
Built around trellis frame, the 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster packs the same 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine found on its naked street counterpart.
CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster breaks cover: Top things to note
19 Jan 2022
2022 CFMoto 650 GT has also been introduced in new Nebula Black paint scheme which combines grey and matte black paint scheme.
India-bound 2022 CFMoto 650 GT breaks cover: Key highlights
9 Nov 2021
The 2021 CFMoto NK650 features a new BS 6 compliant powertrain. Image: 2020 CFMoto NK650
CFMoto starts deliveries of its BS 6-complaint 650 cc bikes in India
23 Oct 2021
The new Race edition of CFMoto 250SR may not be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.
KTM RC 200 rivalling CFMoto 250SR Race edition revealed
22 Jul 2021
View all
 

CFMoto 650MT Variants & Price List

CFMoto 650MT price starts at ₹ 4.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). CFMoto 650MT comes in 1 variants. CFMoto 650MT top variant price is ₹ 4.99 Lakhs.

STD
4.99 Lakhs*
649 cc
70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending CFMoto Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all CFMoto Bikes

Trending CFMoto Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all CFMoto Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details