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CFMoto 650MT STD

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5.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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CFMoto 650MT Key Specs
Engine649 cc
View all 650MT specs and features

650MT STD

650MT STD Prices

The 650MT STD, is listed at ₹5.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

650MT STD Mileage

All variants of the 650MT offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

650MT STD Colours

The 650MT STD is available in 2 colour options: Blue, Grey.

650MT STD Engine and Transmission

The 650MT STD is powered by a 649 cc engine.

650MT STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 650MT's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda NX500 priced ₹6.33 Lakhs or the BMW F450 GS priced between ₹4.7 Lakhs - 5.3 Lakhs.

650MT STD Specs & Features

The 650MT STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

CFMoto 650MT STD Price

650MT STD

₹5.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
5,29,000
RTO
42,320
Insurance
26,140
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,97,460
EMI@12,842/mo
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CFMoto 650MT STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
18 L
Ground Clearance
128 mm
Length
2180 mm
Wheelbase
1425 mm
Kerb Weight
218 Kg
Height
1332 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm
Width
835 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :-160/60-R17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
170 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
62 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Cantilever Type
Front Suspension
Retractable

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
CFMoto 650MT STD EMI
EMI11,558 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,37,714
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,37,714
Interest Amount
1,55,740
Payable Amount
6,93,454

CFMoto 650MT Alternatives

Honda NX500

Honda NX500

6.33 Lakhs
650MTvsNX500
BMW F450 GS

BMW F450 GS

4.7 - 5.3 Lakhs
650MTvsF450 GS
CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.59 Lakhs
650MTvs650GT

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