|Engine
|649 cc
The 650MT STD, is listed at ₹5.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 650MT offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 650MT STD is available in 2 colour options: Blue, Grey.
The 650MT STD is powered by a 649 cc engine.
In the 650MT's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda NX500 priced ₹6.33 Lakhs or the BMW F450 GS priced between ₹4.7 Lakhs - 5.3 Lakhs.
The 650MT STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.