Benelli TRK 502 Specifications

Benelli TRK 502 starting price is Rs. 4,79,900 in India. Benelli TRK 502 is available in 6 variant and Powered by a null engine.
4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Benelli TRK 502 Specs

Benelli TRK 502 comes with 500 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of TRK 502 starts at Rs. 4.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Benelli TRK 502 sits in the ...Read More

Benelli TRK 502 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
X Red
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
3 L
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Length
2220 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm
Height
1480 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm
Width
915 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80 - 19,Rear :- 150/70 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
ECU BOSCH MSE 6.0
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:1
Displacement
500 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
In-line 2-cylinder, DOHC, Liquid-cooled, 8-valve
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
69 mm
Chassis
Trestle steel tubes and plates
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Monoshock (Rebound + Pre-load Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Benelli TRK 502 Variants & Price List

Benelli TRK 502 price starts at ₹ 4.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Benelli TRK 502 comes in 6 variants. Benelli TRK 502 top variant price is ₹ 5.36 Lakhs.

Grey
4.8 Lakhs*
500 cc
33.77 kmpl
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
White
4.9 Lakhs*
500 cc
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Red
4.9 Lakhs*
500 cc
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
X Metallic Dark Grey
5.26 Lakhs*
500 cc
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
X Pure White
5.36 Lakhs*
500 cc
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
X Red
5.36 Lakhs*
500 cc
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

