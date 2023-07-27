Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Benelli TRK 502 comes with 500 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of TRK 502 starts at Rs. 4.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Benelli TRK 502 sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Benelli TRK 502 price starts at ₹ 4.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Benelli TRK 502 comes in 6 variants. Benelli TRK 502 top variant price is ₹ 5.36 Lakhs.
₹4.8 Lakhs*
500 cc
33.77 kmpl
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹4.9 Lakhs*
500 cc
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹4.9 Lakhs*
500 cc
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹5.26 Lakhs*
500 cc
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹5.36 Lakhs*
500 cc
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹5.36 Lakhs*
500 cc
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
