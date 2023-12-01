Saved Articles

Benelli TRK 502 Grey

5.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Benelli TRK 502 Key Specs
Engine500 cc
Mileage33.77 kmpl
TRK 502 Grey Latest Updates

TRK 502 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of TRK 502 Grey (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.46 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 20 L
  • Length: 2200 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 33.77 kmpl
  • Max Power: 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-cylinder
    • Mileage of Grey is 33.77 kmpl....Read More

    Benelli TRK 502 Grey Price

    Grey
    ₹5.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    500 cc
    33.77 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,85,900
    RTO
    38,872
    Insurance
    21,331
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,46,103
    EMI@11,738/mo
    Benelli TRK 502 Grey Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    20 L
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Length
    2200 mm
    Wheelbase
    1505 mm
    Dry Weight
    235 kg
    Height
    1450 mm
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Width
    915 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 160/60-ZR17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    260 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    7.59s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    19.42 mm
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    4.41s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    5.08s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    4.04s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    3.28s
    Highway Mileage
    33.77 kmpl
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    54.18 mm
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    34.48 mm
    City Mileage
    30.16 kmpl
    Max Power
    47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Stroke
    66.8 mm
    Max Torque
    46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    TLI
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    11.5:1
    Displacement
    500 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, Multiple Disc
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-cylinder
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    69 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Steel-tube trellis chassis
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Hydraulic Monoshock (Rebound & Preload adjustable)
    Front Suspension
    USD Telescopic forks
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    Benelli TRK 502 Grey EMI
    EMI10,564 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,91,492
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,91,492
    Interest Amount
    1,42,353
    Payable Amount
    6,33,845

    Benelli TRK 502 other Variants

    Red
    ₹5.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    500 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,95,900
    RTO
    39,672
    Insurance
    21,488
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,57,060
    EMI@11,973/mo
    White
    ₹5.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    500 cc
    X Red
    ₹6.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    500 cc
    X Pure White
    ₹6.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    500 cc
    Benelli TRK 502 Alternatives

    Keeway V302C

    Keeway V302C Glossy Red

    3.89 - 4.09 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    TRK 502 vs V302C
    CFMoto 650NK

    CFMoto 650NK STD

    3.99 - 4.29 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    TRK 502 vs 650NK

