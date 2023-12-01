TRK 502 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of TRK 502 Grey (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.46 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of TRK 502 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of TRK 502 Grey (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.46 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Grey is 20 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Adjustable Windscreen, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 20 L Length: 2200 mm Highway Mileage: 33.77 kmpl Max Power: 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-cylinder Mileage of Grey is 33.77 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less