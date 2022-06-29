HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India With Traction Control, Tft Cluster

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India with Traction Control, TFT Cluster

Kawasaki Versys has been given major feature updates for 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jun 2022, 07:33 AM
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with major updates.  
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with major updates.  
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with major updates.  
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with major updates.  

After teasing the motorcycle multiple times over the official social media handles, Kawasaki has finally announced the launch of the new 2022 Versys 650 in the Indian market. The motorcycle has been priced at 7,36,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) which is close to 21,000 more than the previously sold model.

With the latest 2022 update, the Kawasaki Versys 650 has received a slew of new features which makes it more modern. It now gets a sharper split LED headlight design along with a tweaked adjustable visor that gels better with the overall updated look of the bike. The underbelly pan now sits in a different position which fully exposes the twin exhaust pipes.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Kawasaki Versys 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 650
649 cc
₹6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Cb500x (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb500x
471.03 cc
₹6.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000
1043 cc
₹10.89 - 11.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kawasaki W175 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kawasaki W175
₹1.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
296 cc
₹2.98 - 3.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs KTM RC 390: Price, specification, features compared)

In terms of features, the bike has received a new TFT instrument cluster that replaces the previous semi-digital console. The updated setup gets smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. There is also a USB charging port that allows users to get their smartphone devices charged on the go. In terms of safety, the bike now comes equipped with a two-level traction control system.

At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same 649cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder motor which dishes out 66bhp and 61Nm. The engine continues to come mated to a 6-speed gearbox as before. That said, hardware equipment including the suspension, brakes, and wheels have been retained.

(Also Read: Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki to pull the plug on 20 motorcycles this year)

Needless to say, the bike has gone through some major updates for 2022. In the latest iteration, the bike will renew its rivalry with the models such as the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Honda CB500X and the off-road friendly Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

 

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2022, 07:21 AM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Versys 2022 Kawasaki Versys Versys 2022 Kawasaki Versys 2022 Versys 650 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Mahindra Scorpio-N will debut on June 27, while Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift will be launched on June 30. Toyota will introduce the Hyryder SUV on July 1.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to Toyota Hyryder: 3 new SUVs to make India debut next week
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India with Traction Control, TFT Cluster
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India with Traction Control, TFT Cluster
Volkswagen to benefit from easing chip crisis, hopes
Volkswagen to benefit from easing chip crisis, hopes
Red Bull teases RB17 hypercar with V8 hybrid, promises more than 1,100 hp power
Red Bull teases RB17 hypercar with V8 hybrid, promises more than 1,100 hp power
Mercedes to pull the plug on A-Class and B-Class models in 2025: Report
Mercedes to pull the plug on A-Class and B-Class models in 2025: Report
Volkswagen teases new-gen Amarok's buttons ahead of July 7 debut
Volkswagen teases new-gen Amarok's buttons ahead of July 7 debut

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city