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HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs Ninja 500

Benelli 502 C vs Kawasaki Ninja 500

In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
502 C vs Ninja 500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 502 c Ninja 500
BrandBenelliKawasaki
Price₹ 5.25 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage26.52 kmpl26.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc451 cc
Power47.5 PS PS45.41 PS PS

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500
STD
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli 502 C Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L14 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm145 mm
Length
2240 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1600 mm1375 mm
Height
1140 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg171 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm785 mm
Width
950 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-110/70-17Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
175 kmph190 kmph
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm45.4 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc451 cc
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8 Valve Parallel Twin DOHC
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet multi-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
69 mm70 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.Monoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer TubeTelescopic Fork
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,0776,38,000
Ex-Showroom Price
5,25,0005,66,000
RTO
42,00045,280
Insurance
26,07726,720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74713,713

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