|Engine
|649 cc
The Z650 STD, is listed at ₹7.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Z650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Z650 STD is available in 1 colour option: Candy Lime Green.
The Z650 STD is powered by a 649 cc engine.
In the Z650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja 500 priced between ₹5.66 Lakhs - 5.76 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Ninja 650 priced between ₹7.77 Lakhs - 7.91 Lakhs.
The Z650 STD has Internet Connectivity, Low Fuel Indicator, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.