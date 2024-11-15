Saved Articles

Kawasaki Z650 STD

6.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Z650 Key Specs
Engine649 cc
Mileage28.11 kmpl
View all Z650 specs and features

Z650 STD Latest Updates

Z650 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Z650 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.91 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is

  • Fuel Capacity: 15 L
  • Length: 2115 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 28.11 kmpl
  • Max Power: 68 PS @ 8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
    • Mileage of STD is 28.11 kmpl....Read More

    Kawasaki Z650 STD Price

    STD
    ₹6.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    649 cc
    28.11 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,18,000
    RTO
    49,440
    Insurance
    23,404
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,90,844
    EMI@14,849/mo
    Kawasaki Z650 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    15 L
    Ground Clearance
    130 mm
    Length
    2115 mm
    Wheelbase
    1410 mm
    Kerb Weight
    191 kg
    Height
    1065 mm
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    765 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 160/60-ZR17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    4.81s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    19.83m
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    3.29s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    3.25s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    2.72s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    2.11s
    Quarter Mile
    13.31s @ 135kmph
    Highway Mileage
    28.11 kmpl
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    50.91m
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    32.91m
    City Mileage
    19.02 kmpl
    Max Power
    68 PS @ 8000 rpm
    Stroke
    60 mm
    Max Torque
    64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Digital
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.8:1
    Displacement
    649 cc
    Clutch
    Wet multi-disc, manual
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    83 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Trellis, high-tensile steel
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload/130mm
    Front Suspension
    ø41 mm telescopic fork/125mm
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Z “sugomi” styling, Smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP, Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tyres
    Mobile Connectivity
    Bluetooth,WiFi
    Odometer
    Digital
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Display
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Kawasaki Z650 STD EMI
    EMI13,364 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,21,759
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,21,759
    Interest Amount
    1,80,083
    Payable Amount
    8,01,842

    Kawasaki Z650 Alternatives

    Benelli TRK 502

    Benelli TRK 502 X Red

    4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
    Z650 vs TRK 502
    Benelli 502 C

    Benelli 502 C Black

    4.98 - 5.35 Lakhs
    Z650 vs 502 C
    Benelli Leoncino 500

    Benelli Leoncino 500 Red

    4.6 - 4.8 Lakhs
    Z650 vs Leoncino 500
    Kawasaki KX 100

    Kawasaki KX 100 STD

    4.88 Lakhs Onwards
    Z650 vs KX 100

