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Z650PriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki Z650 Front Right View
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Kawasaki Z650 Left View
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Kawasaki Z650 Right View
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Kawasaki Z650 Cooling System View
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Kawasaki Z650 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.57 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki Z650 Key Specs
Engine649 cc
View all Z650 specs and features

Z650 STD

Z650 STD Prices

The Z650 STD, is listed at ₹7.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Z650 STD Mileage

All variants of the Z650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Z650 STD Colours

The Z650 STD is available in 1 colour option: Candy Lime Green.

Z650 STD Engine and Transmission

The Z650 STD is powered by a 649 cc engine.

Z650 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Z650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja 500 priced between ₹5.66 Lakhs - 5.76 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Ninja 650 priced between ₹7.77 Lakhs - 7.91 Lakhs.

Z650 STD Specs & Features

The Z650 STD has Internet Connectivity, Low Fuel Indicator, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Kawasaki Z650 STD Price

Z650 STD

₹7.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
6,65,000
RTO
57,280
Insurance
34,950
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,57,230
EMI@16,276/mo
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Kawasaki Z650 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Length
2055 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm
Height
1065 mm
Kerb Weight
188 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
765 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :- 160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
212 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork/125mm
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload/130mm

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Kawasaki Z650 STD EMI
EMI14,648 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
6,81,507
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
6,81,507
Interest Amount
1,97,388
Payable Amount
8,78,895

Kawasaki Z650 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja 500

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5.66 - 5.76 Lakhs
Z650vsNinja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650

7.77 - 7.91 Lakhs
Z650vsNinja 650
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