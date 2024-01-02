In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Yamaha MT-03 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Yamaha MT-03 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs 5.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-03 Price starts at Rs 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm.
On the other hand, MT-03 engine makes power & torque 42 PS @ 10750 rpm & 29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours.
The Z650 mileage is around 28.11 kmpl.
The MT-03 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
