PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu, has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Named after former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the engineering marvel is India’s longest sea bridge at a total length of 21.8 km, of which 16.5 km is above the sea. The six-lane MTHL took seven years to complete with a construction cost of over ₹18,000 crore and will connect the island of Mumbai with the mainland.

The MTHL will begin from Sewri in South Mumbai over the freeway, crossing over Thane Creek and terminating at Chirle on the outskirts of Navi Mumbai. The megastructure uses 177,903 metric tonnes of steel, equivalent to the weight of 500 Boeing airplanes or 17 times that of the Eiffel Tower's weight in its construction. The project will be a major boost for the economic development in the region, especially as a major connector to the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai.

Heading to Navi Mumbai from South Mumbai should now take about 30 minutes as against 2 hours at present. The sea link will be able to handle about 70,000 vehicles daily. The top speed has been restricted to 100 kmph. MMRDA is the implementing body on the project and toll rates will begin at ₹250 for cars for a single journey, while a return journey will cost ₹375.

The MTHL will be a major connector for India's financial capital and will make entering and exiting the city much more convenient, especially for the South Mumbai residents. It's also a part of the mega road infrastructure project that includes the Mumbai Coastal Road, Phase 1 of which will begin operations later this year. The government also plans to connect the Mumbai Coastal Road with MTHL via a connector at a later date. Moreover, the MTHL will go on to connect the Mumbai-Pune Expressway via the extension at Chirle, further easing traffic congestion.

