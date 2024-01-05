HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Toll Fee For Cars Finalised At 250 For One Way Drive

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll fee for cars finalised at 250 for one-way

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which is going to be India's longest sea bridge, will be inaugurated on January 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project will be India's longest sea bridge and the 10th-longest in the world (MMRDA, L&T-IHI Consortium )
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project will be India's longest sea bridge and the 10th-longest in the world

Driving on the upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will cost 250 for one side. The Maharashtra state government has given nod to the proposal on one-way toll for cars on Thursday (January 4). The toll fee will be charged for a one-way drive on what will become India's longest sea bridge and the 10th longest in the world. The MTHL, which will also be called Atal Setu, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

Clearing the proposal to charge 250 as toll fee from cars, the Maharashtra state cabinet said the decision has been taken according to the existing rules of toll collection. The sea bridge is nearly 22 kms long and will connect Panvel in Raigad district and Sewri in south-central Mumbai. The cabinet has also said that toll fee for return journeys as well as for those who want to drive on MTHL daily will be different. The toll fee for a return journey on MTHL will be 375.

The Atal Setu will reduce the distance between Panvel and south Mumbai by around 15 kilometres. One can expect to reach south Mumbai from Navi Mumbai within 35 minutes as against two hours taken at present. According to officials, the MTHL will help save fuel worth around 500 on every single trip.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹10.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹8.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197.0 cc Multiple Both
₹5.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199.0 cc Petrol Both
₹6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497.0 cc Multiple Both
₹10.87 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc Multiple Both
₹8.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Meerut to Prayagraj in 5 hours soon? Ganga Expressway, India's third longest, likely to be ready by December

The Atale Setu sea bridge will have six lanes. About 16.50 kilometres of the entire 22-km stretch will be on sea. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is expected to see traffic of over 70,000 vehicles every day with a speed limit of 100 kmph. Built at the cost of 17,843 crore, the six-lane highway will also be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) cameras to detect vehicle breakdowns and alert the control room.

Also Read : Delhi to Mumbai or Bengaluru to Chennai by road in few hours - Five new expressways expected to open in 2024

The MTHL was expected to be inaugurated on December 25, 2023, in line with former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary. However, it was delayed since it wasn’t fully ready. Construction of the project first began in 2018 and and missed two deadlines so far.

First Published Date: 05 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST
TAGS: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Atal Setu

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.