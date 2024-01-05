Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll fee for cars finalised at 250 for one-way

Driving on the upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will cost ₹250 for one side. The Maharashtra state government has given nod to the proposal on one-way toll for cars on Thursday (January 4). The toll fee will be charged for a one-way drive on what will become India's longest sea bridge and the 10th longest in the world. The MTHL, which will also be called Atal Setu, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

Clearing the proposal to charge ₹250 as toll fee from cars, the Maharashtra state cabinet said the decision has been taken according to the existing rules of toll collection. The sea bridge is nearly 22 kms long and will connect Panvel in Raigad district and Sewri in south-central Mumbai. The cabinet has also said that toll fee for return journeys as well as for those who want to drive on MTHL daily will be different. The toll fee for a return journey on MTHL will be ₹375.

The Atal Setu will reduce the distance between Panvel and south Mumbai by around 15 kilometres. One can expect to reach south Mumbai from Navi Mumbai within 35 minutes as against two hours taken at present. According to officials, the MTHL will help save fuel worth around ₹500 on every single trip.

The Atale Setu sea bridge will have six lanes. About 16.50 kilometres of the entire 22-km stretch will be on sea. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is expected to see traffic of over 70,000 vehicles every day with a speed limit of 100 kmph. Built at the cost of ₹17,843 crore, the six-lane highway will also be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) cameras to detect vehicle breakdowns and alert the control room.

The MTHL was expected to be inaugurated on December 25, 2023, in line with former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary. However, it was delayed since it wasn’t fully ready. Construction of the project first began in 2018 and and missed two deadlines so far.

