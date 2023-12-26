In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs 5.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R3 Price starts at Rs 4.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, R3 engine makes power & torque 42 PS @ 10750 rpm & 29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The Z650 mileage is around 28.11 kmpl. The R3 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less