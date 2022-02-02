HT Auto
Kawasaki Z650 Specifications

Kawasaki Z650 starting price is Rs. 5,69,000 in India. Kawasaki Z650 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 649 cc engine.
Kawasaki Z650 Specs

Kawasaki Z650 comes with 649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 28.11 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres.

Kawasaki Z650 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2115 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Height
1065 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 160/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
4.81s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
19.83m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
3.29s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
3.25s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
2.72s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.11s
Quarter Mile
13.31s @ 135kmph
Highway Mileage
28.11 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
50.91m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
32.91m
City Mileage
19.02 kmpl
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.8:1
Displacement
649 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
83 mm
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload/130mm
Front Suspension
ø41 mm telescopic fork/125mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Speedometer
Digital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Z “sugomi” styling, Smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP, Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tyres
Pass Switch
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight
LED

Kawasaki Z650 News

Kawasaki Z650 RS Anniversary Edition has been launched in the Indian market.
Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
2 Feb 2022
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
Kawasaki Z650 RS vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specification comparison
3 Nov 2021
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
Royal Enfield Interceptor rivaling Kawasaki Z650 RS launched at 6.60 lakh
2 Nov 2021
Kawasaki Z650 RS has been spotted doing testing rounds on the Indian roads, indicating its immediate launch.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rivaling Kawasaki Z650 RS spotted in India
16 Oct 2021
How does Kawasaki’s new middleweight naked fare as an everyday machine?
Kawasaki Z650 review: This sporty, naked daily ride merits a spot in your garage
4 Jul 2017
View all
 

Kawasaki Z650 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Z650 price starts at ₹ 5.69 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Z650 comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Z650 top variant price is ₹ 5.69 Lakhs.

STD
5.69 Lakhs*
649 cc
28.11 kmpl
68 PS @ 8000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

