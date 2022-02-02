Kawasaki Z650 comes with 649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 28.11 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. The price of Z650 starts at Rs. 5.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Z650 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less