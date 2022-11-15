Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with 649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Ninja 650 starts at Rs. 5.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Ninja 650 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kawasaki Ninja 650 price starts at ₹ 5.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.61 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Ninja 650 top variant price is ₹ 5.89 Lakhs.
₹5.89 Lakhs*
649 cc
68 PS @ 8000 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price