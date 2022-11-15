HT Auto
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specifications

Kawasaki Ninja 650 starting price is Rs. 5,89,000 in India. Kawasaki Ninja 650 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specs

Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with 649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Ninja 650 starts at Rs. 5.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Ninja 650 sits in the ...Read More

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2115 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Height
1145 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70ZR17,Rear :-160/60ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.0 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.8:1
Displacement
649 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
83.0 mm
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mm
Front Suspension
ø41 mm telescopic fork / 125 mm
Speedometer
Digital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja 400

Kawasaki Ninja 400

4.99 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Ninja 650 vs Ninja 400
UPCOMING
Honda CBR500R

Honda CBR500R

4.99 Lakhs Onwards
Check CBR500R details
View similar Bikes
Benelli 502 C

Benelli 502 C

5.3 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Ninja 650 vs 502 C
UPCOMING
Honda CB500F

Honda CB500F

4.79 Lakhs Onwards
Check CB500F details
View similar Bikes
Kawasaki KX 100

Kawasaki KX 100

4.88 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Ninja 650 vs KX 100

Kawasaki Ninja 650 News

Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be sold in just one colour scheme, it is called Lime Green.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at 7.12 lakh, now gets traction control system
15 Nov 2022
MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
Kawasaki launches KX65 and KX112 bikes in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why
16 Jul 2023
The W175 retails in the international market in three key variants which are mainly differentiated in terms of styling.
Apache RTR 180 rivaling 2022 Kawasaki W175 launched in new colours
13 Jul 2023
The Eliminator is being sold in two variants in the USA.
Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 things you should know
10 Jun 2023
View all
 

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Ninja 650 price starts at ₹ 5.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.61 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Ninja 650 top variant price is ₹ 5.89 Lakhs.

STD
5.89 Lakhs*
649 cc
68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Kawasaki Bikes

Trending Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Kawasaki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details