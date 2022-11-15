Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at ₹7.12 lakh, now gets traction control system

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with the same 649 cc parallel-twin engine. It puts out 67 bhp and 64 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

India Kawasaki Motors has launched the 2023 Ninja 650 priced at ₹7.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 arrives in the single Lime Green shade but the big update is the array of new features that finally make it to the middleweight motorcycle. Notably, the updated Ninja 650 arrives with Kawasaki Traction Control (KRTC) as standard, in addition to dual-channel ABS. Prices have seen a marginal hike of ₹17,000 over the MY2022 version.

The KRTC system on the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 brings two modes. Mode 1 is the least intrusive and aids in the cornering effort, while Mode 2 will kick in much earlier whenever it detects excessive wheel spin while reducing engine output for better grip. The second mode is particularly helpful in wet riding conditions, the company says. The KRTC feature can be turned off too.

Barring traction control, the 2023 Ninja 650 also gets a cleaner 649 cc parallel-twin engine that’s re-tuned for lower emissions. The motor develops 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is underpinned by a trellis high-tensile strength steel frame. Suspension duties include 41 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The bike uses 300 mm dual petal disc brakes at the front with dual-piston calipers and a single 220 mm petal disc at the rear with a single piston caliper. The Ninja 650 rides on Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 retains the same styling as the outgoing model. The twin LED headlamps remain the same and so does the 15-litre fuel tank. The sports tourer comes with a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The Ninja 650 remains one of the more value-friendly purchases from the Kawasaki stable in India and deliveries for the MY2023 version will begin later this month. The Japanese motorcycle maker plans to update its other motorcycles to MY2023 in the coming weeks.

