HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched At 7.12 Lakh, Now Gets Traction Control System

Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at 7.12 lakh, now gets traction control system

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with the same 649 cc parallel-twin engine. It puts out 67 bhp and 64 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2022, 18:10 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be sold in just one colour scheme, it is called Lime Green.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be sold in just one colour scheme, it is called Lime Green.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be sold in just one colour scheme, it is called Lime Green.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be sold in just one colour scheme, it is called Lime Green.

India Kawasaki Motors has launched the 2023 Ninja 650 priced at 7.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 arrives in the single Lime Green shade but the big update is the array of new features that finally make it to the middleweight motorcycle. Notably, the updated Ninja 650 arrives with Kawasaki Traction Control (KRTC) as standard, in addition to dual-channel ABS. Prices have seen a marginal hike of 17,000 over the MY2022 version.

The KRTC system on the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 brings two modes. Mode 1 is the least intrusive and aids in the cornering effort, while Mode 2 will kick in much earlier whenever it detects excessive wheel spin while reducing engine output for better grip. The second mode is particularly helpful in wet riding conditions, the company says. The KRTC feature can be turned off too.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 650
649 cc
₹5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2
₹33.3 - 79.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kawasaki Kx 450f (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Kx 450f
449 cc
₹7.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
296 cc
₹2.98 - 3.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kawasaki Versys 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 650
649 cc
₹6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kawasaki W175 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki  W175
177 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Barring traction control, the 2023 Ninja 650 also gets a cleaner 649 cc parallel-twin engine that’s re-tuned for lower emissions. The motor develops 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is underpinned by a trellis high-tensile strength steel frame. Suspension duties include 41 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The bike uses 300 mm dual petal disc brakes at the front with dual-piston calipers and a single 220 mm petal disc at the rear with a single piston caliper. The Ninja 650 rides on Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 retains the same styling as the outgoing model. The twin LED headlamps remain the same and so does the 15-litre fuel tank. The sports tourer comes with a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The Ninja 650 remains one of the more value-friendly purchases from the Kawasaki stable in India and deliveries for the MY2023 version will begin later this month. The Japanese motorcycle maker plans to update its other motorcycles to MY2023 in the coming weeks.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2022, 18:10 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Ninja 650
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Tata_EVs_1667810479759
It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at ₹7.12 lakh, now gets traction control system
Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at 7.12 lakh, now gets traction control system
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition launched at ₹89,254
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition launched at 89,254
The future is all about flying cars
The future is all about flying cars
KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Which ADV should you buy?
KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Which ADV should you buy?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city