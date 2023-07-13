HT Auto
Triumph Trident 660 Specifications

Triumph Trident 660 starting price is Rs. 6,95,000 in India. Triumph Trident 660 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
6.95 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Trident 660 Specs

Triumph Trident 660 comes with 660 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Trident 660 starts at Rs. 6.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Trident 660 sits in the ...

Triumph Trident 660 Specifications and Features

Fuel Capacity
14 L
Length
2020 mm
Wheelbase
1407 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
51.1 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
3
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.1:1
Displacement
660 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
74.0 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel perimeter frame
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Showa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Showa 41mm upside down separate function forks (SFF)
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Clock
Digital
Display
TFT screen
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Triumph Trident 660 News

Trident 660 has been updated with a new Matt Bajaj Orange paint scheme for refreshed exterior looks.
After Speed Triple, Matt Baja Orange added to 2022 Triumph Trident 660
13 Jul 2023
Trident 660 has been updated with a new Matt Bajaj Orange paint scheme for refreshed exterior looks.
2022 Triumph Trident 660 launched in India with new colour. Check price here
23 Jun 2022
Three words - Exciting Middleweight Roadster, this is what Triumph had in mind when designing the Trident.
Triumph Trident 660 road test review: Affordable, triple-cylinder symphony
11 Mar 2022
Triumph Trident 660 is the most affordable bike in the range.
Triumph Trident 660 recalled. Here's why
22 Feb 2022
Triumph Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660 becomes costlier in India by 50,000
1 Feb 2022
Triumph Trident 660 Variants & Price List

Triumph Trident 660 price starts at ₹ 6.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Trident 660 comes in 1 variants. Triumph Trident 660 top variant price is ₹ 6.95 Lakhs.

STD
6.95 Lakhs*
660 cc
81 PS @ 10250 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

