Triumph Trident 660 Images

Triumph Trident 660

Triumph Trident 660

6.95 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Trident 660 News

Trident 660 has been updated with a new Matt Bajaj Orange paint scheme for refreshed exterior looks.
After Speed Triple, Matt Baja Orange added to 2022 Triumph Trident 660
13 Jul 2023
2022 Triumph Trident 660 launched in India with new colour. Check price here
23 Jun 2022
Three words - Exciting Middleweight Roadster, this is what Triumph had in mind when designing the Trident.
Triumph Trident 660 road test review: Affordable, triple-cylinder symphony
11 Mar 2022
Triumph Trident 660 is the most affordable bike in the range.
Triumph Trident 660 recalled. Here's why
22 Feb 2022
Triumph Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660 becomes costlier in India by 50,000
1 Feb 2022
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike.
Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike
1 Dec 2021
