After Speed Triple, Matt Baja Orange added to 2022 Triumph Trident 660

After the new 2022 Speed Triple 1200 RS, Triumph Motorcycles has rolled out the updated Trident 660 motorcycle for the global markets. The bike has been updated with a new Matt Bajaj Orange paint scheme for refreshed exterior looks. The bike is also likely to go on sale in India later this year.

The newly introduced Matt Baja Orange/Matte Storm Grey will be sold alongside the existing set of colour options such as Silver Ice/Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black/Silver Ice and Sapphire Black. Apart from the new colour, the rest of the details on the motorcycle continues to remain the same.

At the heart of the new bike sits the same 660cc, inline-three cylinder engine that delivers 79.8bhp of maximum power at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The engine comes paired to a six-speed transmission with an assist and a slipper clutch as standard.

(Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 road test review: Affordable, triple-cylinder symphony)

The bike also continues to come equipped with features such as riding modes, Bluetooth instrument cluster and full-LED lighting as well. Trident 660 continues to remain one of the most well-kitted bikes for the segment. It is a key rival to other bikes such as the Kawasaki Z650 and the Honda CB650R.

Meanwhile, the previous units of the Trident 660 were recalled due to a manufacturing defect earlier this year. As per a recall document issued by the USA’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the side-stand for the Triumph Trident was manufactured with the use of an incorrect specification of raw material. The faulty part has been supplied by Fujin Corporation Pvt Ltd based in Faridabad, Haryana. While the recall document only pertains to 314 units in the US alone, units retailed in India are also affected by the latest recall. (Read full details here)

