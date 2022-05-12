HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers After Speed Triple, Matt Baja Orange Added To 2022 Triumph Trident 660

After Speed Triple, Matt Baja Orange added to 2022 Triumph Trident 660

Triumph Motorcycles has rolled out the updated Trident 660 motorcycle for the global markets.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2022, 06:29 PM
Trident 660 has been updated with a new Matt Bajaj Orange paint scheme for refreshed exterior looks.
Trident 660 has been updated with a new Matt Bajaj Orange paint scheme for refreshed exterior looks.
Trident 660 has been updated with a new Matt Bajaj Orange paint scheme for refreshed exterior looks.
Trident 660 has been updated with a new Matt Bajaj Orange paint scheme for refreshed exterior looks.

After the new 2022 Speed Triple 1200 RS, Triumph Motorcycles has rolled out the updated Trident 660 motorcycle for the global markets. The bike has been updated with a new Matt Bajaj Orange paint scheme for refreshed exterior looks. The bike is also likely to go on sale in India later this year. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Triumph Trident 660 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Trident 660
660 cc
₹6.95Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Triumph Street Triple (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Triple
₹8Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed Twin (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Speed Twin
₹ 9.46 to 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Aprilia Tuono 660 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Tuono 660
659 cc | Manual
₹13.09Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The newly introduced Matt Baja Orange/Matte Storm Grey will be sold alongside the existing set of colour options such as Silver Ice/Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black/Silver Ice and Sapphire Black. Apart from the new colour, the rest of the details on the motorcycle continues to remain the same. 

At the heart of the new bike sits the same 660cc, inline-three cylinder engine that delivers 79.8bhp of maximum power at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The engine comes paired to a six-speed transmission with an assist and a slipper clutch as standard. 

(Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 road test review: Affordable, triple-cylinder symphony)

The bike also continues to come equipped with features such as riding modes, Bluetooth instrument cluster and full-LED lighting as well. Trident 660 continues to remain one of the most well-kitted bikes for the segment. It is a key rival to other bikes such as the Kawasaki Z650 and the Honda CB650R. 

Meanwhile, the previous units of the Trident 660 were recalled due to a manufacturing defect earlier this year. As per a recall document issued by the USA’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the side-stand for the Triumph Trident was manufactured with the use of an incorrect specification of raw material. The faulty part has been supplied by Fujin Corporation Pvt Ltd based in Faridabad, Haryana. While the recall document only pertains to 314 units in the US alone, units retailed in India are also affected by the latest recall. (Read full details here)

 

First Published Date: 12 May 2022, 06:17 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph bike Triumph Speed Triple Triumph Trident Trident 660 2023 Trident 660
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of ₹992.05 crore in Q4
Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of 992.05 crore in Q4
Toyota Fortuner to get new GR-S variant soon
Toyota Fortuner to get new GR-S variant soon
Renault CEO says hasty mandate for EVs could hurt the environment: Report
Renault CEO says hasty mandate for EVs could hurt the environment: Report
What was the inspiration behind Tata Nano? Ratan Tata reveals
What was the inspiration behind Tata Nano? Ratan Tata reveals
Honda CB200X-based dual-sport bike, rival to Hero XPluse 200, under development
Honda CB200X-based dual-sport bike, rival to Hero XPluse 200, under development

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city