Kawasaki Ninja 650 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 7.96 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja 650 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is mainly compared to Benelli 502 C which starts at Rs. 5.85 Lakhs in Bangalore, Kawasaki Z650 which starts at Rs. 5.69 Lakhs in Bangalore and Benelli TNT 600 starting at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD ₹ 7.96 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
