Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Specifications

Kawasaki Ninja 500 starting price is Rs. 5,24,000 in India. Kawasaki Ninja 500 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 451 cc engine. Kawasaki Ninja 500 mileage is 23.4 kmpl.
5.24 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Specs

Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes with 451 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Ninja 500 starts at Rs. 5.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Ninja 500 sits in the ...Read More

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1995 mm
Wheelbase
1375 mm
Kerb Weight
171 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17 Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Speed
189 kmph
Max Power
45.41 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
451 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin, DOHC, 8 valves
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Additional Features
Lubrication - Forced lubrication, wet sump, Trail - 92 mm, Caliper - front and Rear - Balanced actuation dual-piston
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Alternatives

Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RS 457 Specs
Ultraviolette F77

Ultraviolette F77

3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
F77 Specs
UPCOMING
Honda CBR500R

Honda CBR500R

4.99 Lakhs Onwards
Check CBR500R details
View similar Bikes
Benelli 502 C

Benelli 502 C

5.85 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
502 C Specs
Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650

5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja 650 Specs
Kawasaki Z650

Kawasaki Z650

5.69 - 6.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Z650 Specs

Kawasaki Ninja 500 News

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 steps in place of the Ninja 400 and will take on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, priced at 5.24 lakh
21 Feb 2024
The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 replaces the Ninja 400 and will do the same in India when it arrives in a few days
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 teased for India. Launch soon
19 Feb 2024
Kawasaki Ninja 500 is available in Lime Green/Ebony and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone colour scheme.
EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 revealed globally. Check details
8 Nov 2023
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000, while the Vulcan S gets the highest discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000
Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & Vulcan S get discounts up to 60,000
6 Mar 2024
The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
22 Feb 2024
View all
 Kawasaki Ninja 500 News

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Ninja 500 price starts at ₹ 5.24 Lakhs .

STD
5.24 Lakhs*
451 cc
45.41 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kawasaki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ampere Zeal EX

Ampere Zeal EX

96,690 Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Forza350

Honda Forza350

3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-09

11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details