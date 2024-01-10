Saved Articles

HomeCompare Bikes650GT vs Ninja 650

CFMoto 650GT vs Kawasaki Ninja 650

In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

650GT
CFMoto 650GT
STD
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
STD
₹5.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60.0 mm
Max Torque
58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECUDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:110.8:1
Displacement
649.3 cc649 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 4-stroke, Liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm83.0 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,26,1987,37,959
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,0006,61,000
RTO
44,72052,880
Insurance
22,47824,079
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,45915,861

