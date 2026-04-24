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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 5 Bikes I Would Pick For A Solo 2,000 Km Road Trip Across India

5 bikes I would pick for a solo 2,000 km road trip across India

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2026, 19:42 pm
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  • Here are five motorcycles suited for long-distance rides across India, balancing performance, comfort, and touring capability.

2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Looking for a touring bike? Here are five motorcycles ideal for long rides across India in 2026.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Looking for a touring bike? Here are five motorcycles ideal for long rides across India in 2026.

Making long rides across India on your own doesn’t come easy. Mental grit aside, you need a machine that can handle long highway stretches, unpredictable road conditions, and the occasional off-road detours without breaking a sweat. The focus here is on a balanced mix of performance, comfort, range, and electronics that genuinely make a difference over extended saddle time. Here are five motorcycles that stand out for such a journey:

1

TVS Apache RTX

TVS Apache RTX 300
Engine
299.1 cc
Mileage
32 kmpl
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The TVS Apache RTX makes a strong case in terms of its value and versatility. Powered by a 299 cc single-cylinder engine producing around 35 bhp and 28.5 Nm, it is tuned for linear delivery rather than outright aggression. What stands out is the feature set, including cruise control, traction control, multiple ride modes, and a TFT display with navigation support. The 180 mm suspension travel, 200 mm ground clearance, and 19-17 inch wheel setup give it enough capability to handle tough terrain while being a more road-biased offering.

2

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Engine
452 cc
Mileage
30 kmpl
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The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is built for the kind of rider who wishes to take their motorcycle as far as they can. Its 452 cc liquid-cooled Sherpa engine produces 40 bhp and 40 Nm, offering strong mid-range torque and great off-road readiness. What really works in its favour is the 21-inch front wheel, 230 mm ground clearance, and 200 mm suspension travel, making it one of the most capable bikes when roads disappear altogether. Add to that a TFT dash with navigation and riding modes, and it becomes a highly practical touring companion.

3

KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure
Engine
349.32 cc
Mileage
29.5 kmpl
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For riders who prefer a more aggressive, tech-rich machine, the KTM 390 Adventure continues to be a go-to option. It looks the part, and its updated 349 cc engine produces 40.93 bhp and 33.5 Nm, delivering strong mid-range performance to make highway overtakes seem effortless. With the latest update, it retains its adjustable suspension setup and 19-17 inch wheels, along with advanced electronics such as cornering ABS, traction control, multiple ride modes, and a quickshifter.

4

BMW F 450 GS

BMW F 450 GS
Engine
420 cc
Mileage
26 kmpl
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Positioned as a more premium middleweight ADV, the newly-launched BMW F 450 GS brings a 420 cc parallel-twin that churns out 48 bhp and 43 Nm, offering smoother and more refined performance over long distances compared to single-cylinder rivals. The tech suite is comprehensive, including multiple ride modes, lean-sensitive ABS Pro, traction control, and a 6.5-inch TFT display with connectivity. With 180 mm of suspension travel at both ends and a 19-17 inch wheel combination, it remains capable off-road while prioritising touring comfort.

5

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Engine
349 cc
Mileage
28.3 kmpl
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The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is a compelling option for those seeking agility without shedding style. Its 349 cc single-cylinder engine produces 37 bhp and 32 Nm, delivering strong performance in the mid-range. Although the engine has been downsized (like the 390 Adventure), the differences are barely noticeable until you hit the top end of the rev range. The upright ergonomics, switchable traction control, and the ability to turn off rear ABS add flexibility for mixed terrain riding. While it does not carry the same level of touring-focused electronics as the ADVs here, its versatile hardware setup and agile riding dynamics make it well-suited for long-distance trips.

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First Published Date: 24 Apr 2026, 19:42 pm IST
TAGS: motorcycles cruiser bikes adventure bikes adventure motorcycles adv triumph scrambler 400 x bmw f 450 gs royal enfield himalayan 450 ktm 390 adventure tvs apache rtx

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