5 bikes I would pick for a solo 2,000 km road trip across India

Making long rides across India on your own doesn’t come easy. Mental grit aside, you need a machine that can handle long highway stretches, unpredictable road conditions, and the occasional off-road detours without breaking a sweat. The focus here is on a balanced mix of performance, comfort, range, and electronics that genuinely make a difference over extended saddle time. Here are five motorcycles that stand out for such a journey:

1 TVS Apache RTX Engine 299.1 cc Mileage 32 kmpl View Offers View More Details The TVS Apache RTX makes a strong case in terms of its value and versatility. Powered by a 299 cc single-cylinder engine producing around 35 bhp and 28.5 Nm, it is tuned for linear delivery rather than outright aggression. What stands out is the feature set, including cruise control, traction control, multiple ride modes, and a TFT display with navigation support. The 180 mm suspension travel, 200 mm ground clearance, and 19-17 inch wheel setup give it enough capability to handle tough terrain while being a more road-biased offering.

2 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Engine 452 cc Mileage 30 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is built for the kind of rider who wishes to take their motorcycle as far as they can. Its 452 cc liquid-cooled Sherpa engine produces 40 bhp and 40 Nm, offering strong mid-range torque and great off-road readiness. What really works in its favour is the 21-inch front wheel, 230 mm ground clearance, and 200 mm suspension travel, making it one of the most capable bikes when roads disappear altogether. Add to that a TFT dash with navigation and riding modes, and it becomes a highly practical touring companion.

3 KTM 390 Adventure Engine 349.32 cc Mileage 29.5 kmpl View Offers View More Details For riders who prefer a more aggressive, tech-rich machine, the KTM 390 Adventure continues to be a go-to option. It looks the part, and its updated 349 cc engine produces 40.93 bhp and 33.5 Nm, delivering strong mid-range performance to make highway overtakes seem effortless. With the latest update, it retains its adjustable suspension setup and 19-17 inch wheels, along with advanced electronics such as cornering ABS, traction control, multiple ride modes, and a quickshifter.

4 BMW F 450 GS Engine 420 cc Mileage 26 kmpl View Offers View More Details Positioned as a more premium middleweight ADV, the newly-launched BMW F 450 GS brings a 420 cc parallel-twin that churns out 48 bhp and 43 Nm, offering smoother and more refined performance over long distances compared to single-cylinder rivals. The tech suite is comprehensive, including multiple ride modes, lean-sensitive ABS Pro, traction control, and a 6.5-inch TFT display with connectivity. With 180 mm of suspension travel at both ends and a 19-17 inch wheel combination, it remains capable off-road while prioritising touring comfort.

5 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Engine 349 cc Mileage 28.3 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is a compelling option for those seeking agility without shedding style. Its 349 cc single-cylinder engine produces 37 bhp and 32 Nm, delivering strong performance in the mid-range. Although the engine has been downsized (like the 390 Adventure), the differences are barely noticeable until you hit the top end of the rev range. The upright ergonomics, switchable traction control, and the ability to turn off rear ABS add flexibility for mixed terrain riding. While it does not carry the same level of touring-focused electronics as the ADVs here, its versatile hardware setup and agile riding dynamics make it well-suited for long-distance trips.

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