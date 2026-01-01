The Aura STD, is priced at ₹1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Aura STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aura STD is available in 3 colour options: Glossy Blue, Matt Black, Matt Plum Purple.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Aura STD include the Numeros Diplos Max Plus priced ₹1.21 Lakhs and the Okinawa iPraise+ priced ₹1.23 Lakhs.
The Aura STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.