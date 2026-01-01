hamburger icon
Benling India Aura STD

1.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Aura STD

Aura STD Prices

The Aura STD, is priced at ₹1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Aura STD Range

The Aura STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Aura STD Colours

The Aura STD is available in 3 colour options: Glossy Blue, Matt Black, Matt Plum Purple.

Aura STD Battery & Range

Aura STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Aura STD include the Numeros Diplos Max Plus priced ₹1.21 Lakhs and the Okinawa iPraise+ priced ₹1.23 Lakhs.

Aura STD Specs & Features

The Aura STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Benling India Aura STD Price

Aura STD

₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,21,683
Insurance
5,445
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,27,128
EMI@2,732/mo
Benling India Aura STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1870 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm
Height
1170 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
670 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
5.2s
Range
120 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
3200 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
18 Degree
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Smart Brake down Assistance system
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Benling India Aura STD EMI
EMI2,459 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,14,415
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,14,415
Interest Amount
33,138
Payable Amount
1,47,553

Benling India Aura Alternatives

Numeros Diplos Max Plus

Numeros Diplos Max Plus

1.21 LakhsEx-Showroom
AuravsDiplos Max Plus
Okinawa iPraise+

Okinawa iPraise+

1.23 LakhsEx-Showroom
AuravsiPraise+
BGauss C12i

BGauss C12i

1.05 - 1.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
AuravsC12i
EeVe Soul

EeVe Soul

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
AuravsSoul
Ultraviolette Tesseract

Ultraviolette Tesseract

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
AuravsTesseract

