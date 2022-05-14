Steelbird Blauer BET helmet range launched in India with ECE 22.06 safety rating

With the launch of the Blauer BET helmet series, Steelbird has come out to be one of the first brands to embrace the latest safety standards before time.

Steelbird Hi-tech India (SBHT), Asia's largest helmet manufacturer, has recently announced the introduction of a new range of helmets called Blauer BET. The latest helmet range by Steelbird is claimed to meet the new European Safety Standards-'ECE 22.06'. The new European Safety Standards-ECE 22.06 will be a mandate in India and the world with effect from January 2024.

(Also Read: Steelbird launches new helmet that saves the rider's neck from chilly air)

With the launch of the Blauer BET helmet series, Steelbird has come out to be one of the first brands to embrace the latest safety standards before time. Previously, the ECE 22.05 was replaced with ECE 22.06 in June 2020; the .05 or .06 pertains to specific revisions and amendments to the No. 22 regulation.

Under the latest safety standards, the helmet has to go through a range of tests called HIC (Head Injury Criterion). These include shock absorption, retention systems, and unseating of the helmet. These tests are carried out and submitted for checks to an external certified laboratory. The company further announced that even the helmet accessories such as integrated sun visors will have standards that they will need to meet to pass testing.

(Also Read: Steelbird launches riding gloves that allow touchscreen operation)

The newly introduced Steelbird Blauer BET features an open-face design featuring an inbuilt sun-visor. On the outside, it gets the Blauer branding, along with a multi-tone paint theme. Apart from the branding the helmet also uses sporty graphics. The company is yet to roll out the pricing of its new helmet range.

First Published Date: