HT Auto
Home Auto News Steelbird Blauer Bet Helmet Range Launched In India With Ece 22.06 Safety Rating

Steelbird Blauer BET helmet range launched in India with ECE 22.06 safety rating

With the launch of the Blauer BET helmet series, Steelbird has come out to be one of the first brands to embrace the latest safety standards before time.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2022, 01:42 PM
The newly introduced Steelbird Blauer BET features an open-face design featuring an inbuilt sun-visor.
The newly introduced Steelbird Blauer BET features an open-face design featuring an inbuilt sun-visor.
The newly introduced Steelbird Blauer BET features an open-face design featuring an inbuilt sun-visor.
The newly introduced Steelbird Blauer BET features an open-face design featuring an inbuilt sun-visor.

Steelbird Hi-tech India (SBHT), Asia's largest helmet manufacturer, has recently announced the introduction of a new range of helmets called Blauer BET. The latest helmet range by Steelbird is claimed to meet the new European Safety Standards-'ECE 22.06'. The new European Safety Standards-ECE 22.06 will be a mandate in India and the world with effect from January 2024.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ktm 2021 Rc 390 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 2021 Rc 390
₹ 2.7 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500*Onwards
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56,940*Onwards
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹62,200*Onwards
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹65,470*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Steelbird launches new helmet that saves the rider's neck from chilly air)

With the launch of the Blauer BET helmet series, Steelbird has come out to be one of the first brands to embrace the latest safety standards before time. Previously, the ECE 22.05 was replaced with ECE 22.06 in June 2020; the .05 or .06 pertains to specific revisions and amendments to the No. 22 regulation.

Under the latest safety standards, the helmet has to go through a range of tests called HIC (Head Injury Criterion). These include shock absorption, retention systems, and unseating of the helmet. These tests are carried out and submitted for checks to an external certified laboratory. The company further announced that even the helmet accessories such as integrated sun visors will have standards that they will need to meet to pass testing.

(Also Read: Steelbird launches riding gloves that allow touchscreen operation)

The newly introduced Steelbird Blauer BET features an open-face design featuring an inbuilt sun-visor. On the outside, it gets the Blauer branding, along with a multi-tone paint theme. Apart from the branding the helmet also uses sporty graphics. The company is yet to roll out the pricing of its new helmet range. 

 

First Published Date: 14 May 2022, 01:42 PM IST
TAGS: Steelbird Steelbird helmet Steelbird Blauer
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6
Hero HF Deluxe to Bajaj Pulsar 150: Top two-wheelers with best discounts in May
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Volkswagen Virtus arrives in dealerships starting today
Volkswagen Virtus arrives in dealerships starting today
Steelbird Blauer BET helmet range launched in India with ECE 22.06 safety rating
Steelbird Blauer BET helmet range launched in India with ECE 22.06 safety rating
World's first flying taxi hub is getting ready in Coventry
World's first flying taxi hub is getting ready in Coventry
TVS Racing announces 16 rider squad for TVS Asia One Make Championship
TVS Racing announces 16 rider squad for TVS Asia One Make Championship
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city