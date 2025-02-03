In 2026 Joy e-bike Beast or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Beast up to 110 km/charge and the F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. Ultraviolette offers the F77 Mach 2 in 9 colours.
Beast vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Beast
|F77 mach 2
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 2.42 Lakhs
|₹ 2.99 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|211-323 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|7.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|3 Hrs.