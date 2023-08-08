HT Auto
Joy e-bike Beast

Joy e-bike Beast On Road Price in Pune

Joy e-bike Beast 1630605008351
Joy e-bike Beast 1630605008708
Joy e-bike Beast 1630605009290
Joy e-bike Beast 1630605010314
Joy e-bike Beast 1630605011213
Joy e-bike Beast 1630605013228
2.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Pune
Beast Price in Pune

Joy e-bike Beast on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 2.42 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Joy e-bike Beast STD₹ 2.42 Lakhs
Joy e-bike Beast Variant Wise Price List in Pune

STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
110 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,42,000
On-Road Price in Pune
2,42,000
EMI@5,202/mo
    News

    Mercedes GLC will continue to come with both petrol as well as diesel engine options.
    2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV drive review: Bettering the beauty of a beast
    8 Aug 2023
    The Steelbird Transformers helmets are available in four graphic options
    Steelbird and Transformers: Rise of the Beast partner to launch new helmet range
    16 Jun 2023
    Toyota Hilux is positioned as a lifestyle pickup vehicle in an evolving Indian car market space.
    Toyota Hilux first-drive review: Brute beast that's forged for the wild
    20 Mar 2023
    New Triumph Tiger 1200 looks sharper and more aggressive.
    Watch: New Triumph Tiger 1200 looks like a menacing beast
    2 Nov 2021
    Joy e-bike is offering discounts and benefits like free insurance on select models like Mihos.
    This electric two-wheeler maker achieves a new milestone selling 100,000 EVs
    20 Feb 2024
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
